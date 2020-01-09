Lifting of cap on interest rates could boost Kenyan stocks as much as 15%

Nairobi — The removal of a cap on Kenyan bank loan interest rates should help the sector spur gains of as much as 15% for the country’s stocks in the first half of 2019, according to local analysts.

The November repeal of a law imposing a ceiling of four percentage points above the benchmark rate will allow banks to “price loans based on the credit risk of borrowers and thus benefit from higher net interest margins”, said Nairobi-based Cytonn Investments Management CEO Edwin Dande.

The move has already boosted Kenyan stocks, with the Nairobi benchmark index posting a late-2019 rally that helped cement the market as Africa’s best-performing of the past decade. Even after the gains, there is scope for further upside as valuations based on price-to-estimated earnings are still almost 11% short of their record highs, according to Cytonn COO Shiv Arora.

Banks and Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest company by market value, dominate share trading in Nairobi, with Cytonn estimating they account for 75% of all stock transactions.