Fiat Chrysler says Peugeot merger talks progressing despite GM lawsuit

21 November 2019 - 11:03 Reuters
The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHE
Frankfurt — Fiat Chrysler says its talks with Peugeot to create the fourth-largest carmaker are going well, despite a racketeering lawsuit filed by General Motors (GM) late on Wednesday, seeking “substantial damages”.

GM filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler alleging that its rival bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars.

“Talks are progressing smoothly,” a FiatChrysler spokesperson said about ongoing talks with Pegueot on Thursday.

In a letter to employees, Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said: “We are astonished by this filing, both its content and its timing. We can only assume it was intended to disrupt our proposed merger with PSA.”

FiatChrysler will vigorously defend itself against this “meritless” lawsuit, the letter, which was seen by Reuters, said.

“I am sure you have all read this statement but I also wanted to reach out to you on a personal level to assure you that we will not be slowed down by this act,” Manley said.

Reuters

