Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA explore potential merger

Southfield — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French carmaker PSA Group are exploring a combination, in a potential deal that would reshape the global motor industry and create a European powerhouse to rival Volkswagen, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The two companies are holding talks about a merger, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Under one recent proposal, Peugeot owner PSA would be the acquiring entity and the French side would have an advantage in terms of board seats, according to one of the people.

A merger of the Italian-American carmaker and PSA, Europe’s second-largest car manufacturer, would create a global company with a current stock-market value of $47bn — about the same size as Japan’s Honda Motor.

PSA’s board is holding an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday afternoon, two of the people said. The companies have discussed putting PSA CEO Carlos Tavares in the same role at the combined company while John Elkann, scion of Fiat’s founding Agnelli family, would be chair, one person said.

The talks come several months after Fiat Chrysler and PSA explored a partnership on pooling investment to build cars in Europe, and following the collapse of negotiations between Fiat Chrysler and French competitor Renault SA in June. Fiat Chrysler shares jumped in US trading on the news, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The French government would play a key role in any deal because France is one of the biggest owners of PSA, whose brands include Peugeot, Opel and Citroën. The situation is fluid, and there’s no guarantee an agreement will be reached, the people said. Representatives for Fiat Chrysler, PSA and the French finance ministry declined to comment.

Pressure

Carmakers face tremendous pressure to combine forces and share costs from platform development to manufacturing and purchasing as they battle through trade wars, a global slowdown and an expensive shift towards electrification and autonomous driving. In Europe, PSA and Fiat Chrysler face the additional burden of new emissions regulations that will force the industry to meet stringent fleet requirements in 2020.

PSA has been mooted as a logical merger partner with Fiat, because of their complementary product and geographic fit, and the two sides talked about a possible partnership earlier in 2019. However, the Italian-American carmaker instead pursued a deal with Renault. Those talks were called off in June amid opposition from the French government and a lack of support from Renault’s Japanese alliance partner Nissan Motor.