Fiat and PSA merger decried as serving almost no purpose

Beijing — A merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France’s PSA Group would do little to solve one of their biggest shortcomings: they have a minuscule presence in the world’s largest car market.

While rivals such as Volkswagen (VW) , Toyota Motor and General Motors (GM) have relied on China for much of their growth for years, PSA and FCA have made little progress in the country of almost 1.4-billion people.

The French car maker’s China venture, Dongfeng PSA, saw its sales more than halve in the first nine months to 91,049 units, while FCA’s sales from its venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group fell 46% to 52,372 units. That compares with a 10% industry-wide decline in China.

Even as demand in China is slumping now, the country’s size makes it a crucial market. Reasons for the two car makers’ sluggish performance are rooted in their management and competitiveness, which means a potential combination could make things even more complicated, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of industry body China Passenger Car Association.

“I don’t see a point in the consolidation in terms of their China business,” Cui said. “There won’t be much synergy in sourcing and product line-ups.”

FCA and PSA, which confirmed on Wednesday that their talks about a possible tie-up have a combined market share of less than 1% in China and rank outside the top 10. FCA’s Jeep models have found some followers, but its smaller cars have failed to gain traction.

PSA, meanwhile, has struggled to bolster its sales in China even after a 2014 pact with Dongfeng Motor that gave it better access to the market and also included the Chinese partner getting a stake in the French car maker PSA.

Dongfeng Motor fell 2.5% as of 3.33pm in Hong Kong and Guangzhou Automobile dropped 5.3%.

Car makers in China are going through the worst demand contraction on record, with wholesales sliding for 15 straight months with no recovery in sight. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers forecasts deliveries to dealers in 2019 will fall for the second straight year. Industry insiders are predicting a wave of consolidation that will weed out weaker players. Said Cui, “Survival is the key issue here.”

