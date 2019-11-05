Companies COMPANY COMMENT Does RAC have other investment plans? RAC landed Astoria at a pretty poor discount, so what’s next? BL PREMIUM

For determined, deep-value investors RECM and Calibre (RAC) are not exactly latching onto a huge discount in efforts to buy full control of Mauritian-domiciled investment counter Astoria.

Last week, RAC — largely anchored on fast-growing alternative gaming business Goldrush — paid R140m to snap up a further Astoria 60.3-million shares from a few, large minority shareholders.