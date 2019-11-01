Companies / Financial Services

RAC takes controlling stake in Mauritius-based Astoria

RAC has upped its stake in the investment firm from 29.4% to 78.45%, and is now obliged to make a takeover bid for the rest of the shares

01 November 2019 - 11:52 karl gernetzky
RECM and Calibre CEO Piet Viljoen. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
RECM and Calibre CEO Piet Viljoen. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

  (RAC), the investment house headed by asset managers Piet Viljoen and Jan van Niekerk, has taken a controlling stake in Mauritius-based investment firm Astoria.

The company has upped its stake from 29.4% to 78.45%, and is now obliged to make a takeover offer of the rest of the shares.

RAC paid R144.7m for its increased stake, which, at R2.40 per share, represents a 4.3% premium to Astoria’s share price at Thursday’s close.

Explaining the rationale of the transaction, RAC said: “With a larger shareholding, RAC will be able to provide its capital allocation framework to the Astoria board of directors for implementation.”

RAC has previously tried to take over Astoria, making an offer of R13.50 a share in May 2018, but that deal did not proceed.

Astoria’s share price was unchanged on Thursday morning, having lost 81.75% so far in 2019. RAC was up 1.49% to R15 having lost 14.29% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Helen Zille calls for DA to dump race analysis

DA federal council chair Helen Zille gave a clear sense of the direction in which she would like the DA to move at its forthcoming policy conference ...
National
19 hours ago

DA leadership race to replace Mmusi Maimane is in full swing

Parliamentary leader will compete with Makashule Gana of Gauteng and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela
National
18 hours ago

Anchor Group: after the storm, it has some wind in its sails

Can Anchor, which hit a high of R19 on the back of a series of bolt-on acquisitions in late 2016, sail the high seas again?
Companies
1 month ago

Mauritius, here we come

RAC could well take another shot and reverse its deep-value portfolio into Astoria, which has offshore tax advantages
News & Fox
6 months ago

Pepkor faces toughest trading conditions in its history

It is hard not to imagine that Pepkor management would cope better with the trading environment if it did not have to worry about what Steinhoff ...
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

RAC ups Goldrush bet

Companies / Financial Services

MARC HASENFUSS: Gold mine in Goldrush

Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Capitec looms large in PSG’s life

Opinion / Market Watch

Try these forgotten JSE counters

Money & Investing

Small-cap stocks to bet on

Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.