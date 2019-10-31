MTN keeps revenue from embattled Cell C off its books

Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, said on Thursday it has received as much as R750m in payments from SA’s number three operator Cell C since June as part of its roaming agreement, but hasn’t put it on its books due to that company’s liquidity challenges.

Cell C has struggled to make consistent profits since 2001 and finds itself with close to R9bn in debt.

MTN group CFO Ralph Mupita said accounting standards and treatment, together with Cell C’s liquidity crisis, meant they had not accounted for these revenues as part of their profit calculation. MTN refers to this as “unrecognised roaming revenue”, which totalled R817m by September.

The operator says it will recognise revenue from Cell C on an accrual accounting basis “upon adequate resolution of Cell C’s liquidity challenges”.

Mupita said good progress has been made on an expanded roaming agreement with Cell C but this was yet to be concluded.

On Thursday, the group said it had added 3.5-million subscribers to its base, quarter-on-quarter, to reach 243.7-million for the quarter to end-September 2019.

Group service revenue increased 9.6% year on year, with an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin of 41.1%.

CEO Rob Shuter said the group’s growth was underpinned by positive results in Nigeria and Ghana.

In Nigeria, which accounts for about a third of the group’s total profit, ebitda rose 39.3% to 460.1-billion naira ($1.27bn), with data revenue rising 34.9% year on year.

Its operations in Ghana reported a 1.1% increase in subscribers to 21.6-million, with ebitda growing 63% to 1.875-billion Ghanaian cedi ($342.87m), due to good growth in subscribers, customer value management and continued improvements to MTN Ghana’s network, the company said.

MTN SA recorded service revenue growth of 0.4% in difficult trading conditions, the company said. If Cell C’s roaming revenue were included in the profit calculation, MTN SA would have recorded service revenue growth of 3.5%, said the group.

Subscribers in SA reduced by 300,000 quarter on quarter to 28.9-million. Shuter said.

Service revenue growth was negatively affected by a 4.6% year-on-year decline in consumer prepaid service revenue for the nine months to September 2019. This was hit by out-of-bundle data tariff reductions and Icasa’s End-user Subscriber Service Charter regulations, which came into effect in March, against the backdrop of a challenging economic environment, he said.

MTN says its goal of raising R15bn over three years by selling noncore assets is on track.

Having received R2.1bn in the first half of the year, the group expects to sell their 49% holdings in ATC Ghana Interco and ATC Uganda Interco to ATC (American Tower Company) for R7bn- R8bn by the first quarter of 2020, once it has received regulatory approvals and met certain conditions.

