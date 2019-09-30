Companies COMPANY COMMENT ArcelorMittal SA is caught between a rock and a hard place The steelmaker may have no choice but to close some of its operations as the dire operational environment deals it blow after blow BL PREMIUM

ArcelorMittal SA’s looming review of sites, which may lead to closure of some operations, is suggestive of the magnitude of the struggling steelmaker’s problems.

In a nutshell, ArcelorMittal SA, whose financial performance has gone backwards since the group posted its first full-year profit in nearly 10 years in 2018, is taking blows from all sides.