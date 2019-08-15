Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: Nampak index shows SA needs its Zam-Buk Success of the packaging firm’s cannery reflects consumers adapting to tough economic times BL PREMIUM

The drive to Nampak’s factory in Vanderbijlpark takes you through a 1970s-style vision of SA as a young and thrusting industrial pup, feasting on cheap labour, its home-grown enterprises showing two fingers to the moralising curmudgeons up north.

Today the air is still crusty with smog, the roads once you get off the highway are rutted and decrepit, and throngs of unemployed people loiter on the littered verges.