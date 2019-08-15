BULL’S EYE
JEREMY THOMAS: Nampak index shows SA needs its Zam-Buk
Success of the packaging firm’s cannery reflects consumers adapting to tough economic times
15 August 2019 - 05:08
The drive to Nampak’s factory in Vanderbijlpark takes you through a 1970s-style vision of SA as a young and thrusting industrial pup, feasting on cheap labour, its home-grown enterprises showing two fingers to the moralising curmudgeons up north.
Today the air is still crusty with smog, the roads once you get off the highway are rutted and decrepit, and throngs of unemployed people loiter on the littered verges.
