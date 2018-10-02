Companies

MARINE CARGO CONTAINERS

Troubled Trencor opts for a rare pass on interim dividend

02 October 2018 - 05:03 Ann Crotty
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Specialist investment group Trencor has skipped its interim dividend payment for the first time in decades as the troubled company shores up its dwindling cash resources ahead of a possible share repurchase.

The company, whose investments are focused on marine cargo containers, has struggled to deal with poor performances from its key investments in marine container specialist TAC and Textainer. The latter achieved a return on equity of just 3% in 2017 and lost its long-held number one position in the global container market several years ago to the more asset-hungry Triton, which boasts a return on equity of 16%.

Trencor’s share price has been on a steady downward trajectory since June 2014 when it peaked at R84. The closing R28 on Monday is at a discount of about 34% to the group’s net asset value (NAV). The gap has prompted the board to look at a repurchase of shares, said CEO Hennie van der Merwe on Friday when he released the latest set of disappointing results.

"In view of the current substantial discount in Trencor’s listed share price compared to its NAV per share, the board has determined that it may be appropriate for Trencor to consider a repurchase of its shares," said Van der Merwe as he announced a headline loss of 724c a share for the six months ended June 30.

An additional investment in TAC during the six months has reduced cash available for repurchasing shares to R1.3bn and explains why the board does not see scope for an interim dividend. Van der Merwe said a dividend will be considered for the full-year results.

The last major share repurchase was in 2011 when it spent R417m buying back 10.8-million shares from the Jowell family, which established Trencor as a truck transport business 100 years ago. The shares were repurchased from Neil and Cecil Jowell at an NAV of R38.61 each.

crottya@bdfm.co.za

Shareholders challenge Trencor board over lagging Textainer

Chair David Nurek tells tense AGM he ‘completely rejects the allegation’ that Textainer management is inactive
Companies
1 month ago

Textainer announces surprise retirement of CEO Philip Brewer

Shortly after Brewer's appointment in 2011 the performance of the group started to deteriorate
Companies
1 month ago

Trencor directors bank on shareholder support

Remarkably, 53.26% of shareholders did not attend or vote at the meeting, which is held in Bermuda
Companies
1 month ago

Trencor to sit tight with its R1.1bn cash pile

The company appears to be playing it safe ahead of a much-anticipated unbundling of its main asset: Textainer
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Top CEOs back SA’s first cannabis lager beer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Axed Andrew Darfoor takes Alexander Forbes to CCMA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Dawie de Villiers named new CEO of Alexander ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nepi Rockcastle rejects call by 10 of SA’s ...
Companies / Property
5.
MTN looks at ways around Lagos IPO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Strange Investec AGM, Trencor’s stranger still
Companies

Shareholders challenge Trencor board over lagging Textainer
Companies

Textainer announces surprise retirement of CEO Philip Brewer
Companies

Trencor directors bank on shareholder support
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.