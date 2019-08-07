Companies

BA’s IT system failure strands thousands of passengers

British Airways has been hit by an online check-in failure, its third major computer failure in just more than two years

07 August 2019 - 13:34 Andrew MacAskill and Paul Sandle
Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport as IT problems caused flight delays in London, Britain, August 7 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL TRICKETT
Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport as IT problems caused flight delays in London, Britain, August 7 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL TRICKETT

London — Problems with the British Airways (BA) IT systems have left thousands of passengers facing flight cancellations, delays and long queues at airports in the airline’s third major computer failure in a little more than two years.

Wednesday’s woes are the latest in a string of problems at the airline, which is also smarting from a $230m fine this month for a huge customer data breach and is bracing for potential strikes in a pay dispute with its pilots.

BA, owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), apologised to customers for Wednesday’s disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problems as soon as possible. It urged customers to allow extra time at airports.

Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed, including flights to Greece, Spain, Italy and Russia, according to the departure boards at British airports.

BA would not confirm how many people have been affected by the IT problems but said it was experiencing a “systems issue” affecting check-in and flight departures at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

Customers have experienced issues checking in online, while others complained of being stuck on planes unable to take off for hours.

Stuart Jackson, a photography business manager, said he was stuck on a grounded plane at Heathrow and had already missed his connecting flight, disrupting months of planning and wasting thousands of pounds. “When I do arrive, I will have to just fly home again,” he said on Twitter. “BA is a complete catastrophe and I will never fly with them again.”

In 2018, BA was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, after problems with a supplier’s IT system. In May 2017 a massive computer system failure because of a power supply issue left 75,000 customers stranded.

BA said it has moved to back-up manual systems to keep some flights operating and it is offering customers the chance to re-book for another day.

Customers, meanwhile, continued to take to social media to voice their anger. Jamie Boswell said his flight was cancelled while he was attempting to check in: “Very busy to re-book. Not ideal with a one-year-old.” 

About half of the BA flights scheduled to depart from Heathrow’s terminal five between 9.30am and midday in the UK were cancelled or delayed, according to the airport’s website.

Reuters

British Airways faces record £183.4m fine over data theft

Hackers diverted traffic to a fraudulent site and harvested passengers' personal and financial information
Companies
4 weeks ago

BA to compensate customers after 380,000 bank cards hacked

British Airways has launched an urgent investigation into the data breach, which ran over 15 days, with shares in its parent IAG down 3.5% on Friday
Companies
10 months ago

The flick of a switch that left 75,000 BA travellers stranded

British Airways says the computer failure that caused chaos was due to a maintenance contractor accidentally turning off the power supply
Companies
2 years ago

Airbus battles to capitalise on Boeing’s woes

France-based aviation company faces production constraints that are likely limit its ability to grab more market share
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

British Airways and Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights for seven days

Companies

SAA’s R1.1bn settlement helps Comair’s earnings soar 20%

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airbus demands chance to bid for IAG’s surprise Boeing narrow-body order

Companies

Airlines want timeous notice of conflict zones for overflight safety

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.