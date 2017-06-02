Companies

The flick of a switch that left 75,000 BA travellers stranded

02 June 2017 - 11:24 Agency Staff
People wait with their luggage at the British Airways check-in desks at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London. Picture: REUTERS
People wait with their luggage at the British Airways check-in desks at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London. Picture: REUTERS

London — A contractor doing maintenance work at a British Airways (BA) data centre inadvertently switched off the power supply, knocking out the airline’s computer systems and leaving 75,000 people stranded last weekend, the Times newspaper reported on Friday.

Quoting a BA source, the newspaper said the power supply unit that sparked the IT failure was working perfectly but was accidentally shut down by a worker.

An investigation of the power outage was likely to focus on human error rather than any equipment failure, it said.

BA had to cancel all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports last Saturday. It blamed a power surge that knocked out its computer system, disrupting flight operations, call centres and its website.

BA, part of airline group IAG, is seeking to limit the damage to its reputation and has apologised to customers after hundreds of flights were cancelled over a long holiday weekend.

BA had already spoken of an "exceptional power surge" in a statement on Monday, which had been so strong that it rendered the back-up system ineffective.

BA CEO Alex Cruz has also rejected criticism from trade union GMB that the outage could have been avoided had it not decided to outsource IT staff to India.

IAG CE Willie Walsh, who had been silent in the media in the immediate aftermath, admitted the fiasco had damaged BA’s brand but denied that its IT centres were too old.

"We invest billions in new equipment. If investment is required, we make the investment," Walsh was quoted as saying by the Times newspaper.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources to post R1bn loss
Companies / Energy
2.
No PIC push to transform Barclays
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Blue Label secures investors
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Gupta associates got billions in kickbacks in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
MTN faces $4.2bn claim from Turkcell
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

BA shares nosedive after weekend scheduling chaos
Companies

British Airways to count the cost in pounds and reputation
Companies

BA battles third day of fallout after computer meltdown grounds flights
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.