MiX Telematics notes better quarterly subscription revenue

Mix reported an 11% increase in its net subscriber base to 766,000, while its adjusted ebidta rose 22% to R155m

01 August 2019 - 14:04 Odwa Mjo
MiX Telematics CEO Stefan Joselowitz. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
MiX Telematics CEO Stefan Joselowitz. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Fleet management and vehicle tracking company Mix Telematics said on Thursday subscription revenue grew 11.1% to R455m on a constant-currency basis in the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. 

The company reported an 11% increase in its net subscriber base to 766,000, while its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta) rose 22% to R155m.

“With the improved momentum we started experiencing towards the end of the quarter, we remain well positioned to achieve our financial objectives,” CEO Stefan Joselowitz said.

“The recent addition of John Granara as our CFO is an important step in the next phase of our growth strategy, capitalising on our robust product portfolio and global footprint,” Joselowitz said.

The company’s total revenue grew 8.5% on a constant-currency basis to R521.7m and diluted earnings per share increased 25%.

The group says it expects its subscription revenue to range between R465m and R471m in the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, a 10.7%-12.1% increase on the same period in financial year 2019. 

Mix Telematics’s share price was 4.5% down at R8.55 on Thursday afternoon. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

