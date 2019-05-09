Delivering an electrified future

It should come as no surprise that there was a focus on alternative fuel vehicles at the Commercial Vehicle Show in the UK.

European legislation on vehicle emissions, London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone and the likelihood of similar zones being implemented in many major cities are forcing companies to look at solutions in their fleets.

MAN Truck and Bus had its CitE concept truck at the show, which a spokesperson told us will go into production in 2022, although you can expect a few design changes. It’s a 100% electric urban truck with a 290kW and 2,100Nm combined output from its motor and 110kWh lithium-ion batteries.

The company is claiming a range of 100km for the truck which has a payload capacity of 6,300kg. There is more tech too in the form of a fully digital instrument cluster including telematics information and cameras and screens in place of wing mirrors, much like those also developed by Mercedes-Benz.

There weren’t many of the big truck companies in attendance at the show, but along with MAN, DAF Trucks also showed an electric vehicle in the form of the CF Electric FT. It has an output of 210kW and its 170kWh battery pack also provides a claimed range of 100km in spite of it appearing to be more of a medium to long-haul cab.

Most of the other trucks on display were for bodybuilders, but again there was a clear focus on greener solutions with electric road-sweeping vehicles, refuse trucks and everything from electric refrigeration units to mobile electric-truck charging vans.