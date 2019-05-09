Search is on for 2019’s top truckers

Insurance group Hollard recently launched its 2019 Highway Heroes competition, which has been staged annually since its 2015 inception.

It kicked off during the Easter holidays and 2019’s competition has attracted 3,213 entries so far. The competition promotes road safety by identifying and rewarding SA’s best long-distance truck drivers, who must prove they drive better than their peers in terms of speed, harsh braking and fatigue driving in their respective categories of Tankers, Tippers, Tautliners and Flatdecks.

The eventual winners of each sub-category win substantial prizes while the overall winner of the competition bags the grand prize of R100,000. The Hollard Highway Heroes competition is open to any truck driver, who can enter personally or be nominated by fleet owners.

The competition runs until September when the top 50 drivers will be shortlisted to compete for the finale. Tracking devices supplied by Ctrack are fitted to their vehicles and these relay information on speeding, harsh braking and other parameters on which judges base their decisions.