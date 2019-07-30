Companies

Procter & Gamble posts strong profit amid $8bn writedown of Gillette

Personal goods company beats revenue and profit estimates but reports a quarterly net loss of $5bn

30 July 2019 - 17:31 Richa Naidu and Soundarya J
Gillette products are seen on diaplay at Procter & Gamble's corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio January 28, 2005. Picture: REUTERS / JOHN SOMMERS
Gillette products are seen on diaplay at Procter & Gamble's corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio January 28, 2005. Picture: REUTERS / JOHN SOMMERS

Bengaluru — Procter & Gamble’s (P&G’s) quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, sending shares up even as the world’s No‌ 1 personal goods company took an $8bn writedown on its Gillette shaving business.

Boosted by price hikes and strong demand for its SK-II and Olay beauty products, P&G’s organic sales rose 7%. Price hikes contributed three percentage points to organic sales growth, a closely watched metric that excludes items like acquisitions, divestitures and currency effects. Shares rose 4% in premarket trading.

However, P&G reported a net loss of about $5.24bn, or $2.12 a a share, for the quarter ended June 30, due to an $8bn noncash writedown of Gillette. For the same period in 2018, P&G’s net income was $1.89bn, or 72c a share.

Gillette razors, gels and foams are some of P&G’s most internationally distributed products. P&G said the writedown was due primarily to foreign exchange fluctuations, increased competition and a contracting market for blades and razors as consumers in developed markets shave less frequently.

The company has been cutting prices at its grooming business, which includes Gillette, hoping to claw back market share from upstart shaving brands such as Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club. Net sales in the grooming business have declined in 11 out of the past 12 quarters.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.05.

P&G, like other consumer goods companies, has been raising prices on its products to tackle soaring freight and raw material costs that have dented margins.

Organic sales in P&G’s beauty business rose 8%, boosted by demand for its super-premium SK-II brand and Olay skin care products. In the fabric and home-care unit, the company’s biggest business that sells Tide detergent and Febreze air fresheners, organic sales climbed 10%.

The company’s net sales rose 3.6% to $17.09bn in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $16.86bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters

Schick razor maker Edgewell to buy shaving startup Harry’s

Harry's is the latest shaving startup to be bought by a bigger rival and dwarfs Unilever's purchase of Dollar Shave Club in 2016
Companies
2 months ago

Procter & Gamble beats profit and sales estimates with price hikes

P&G increases sales of premium products in third quarter
Companies
3 months ago

P&G’s quarterly sales disappoint as its grooming unit feels the pressure

Procter & Gamble’s shares fell 2% before the bell on Tuesday, as it tries to regain sales lost to men’s grooming start-ups, such as ...
Companies
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Olay olé — P&G benefits from clamour for skin care products

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Henkel still recovering after US delivery problems

Companies / Retail & Consumer

P&G’s quarterly sales disappoint as its grooming unit feels the pressure

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.