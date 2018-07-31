P&G’s quarterly sales disappoint as its grooming unit feels the pressure

Bengaluru — Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) quarterly sales fell below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the consumer products company had a disappointing performance at its grooming unit that makes Gillette razors and shaving products.

Its shares fell 2% before the bell.

The company cut prices on products in the grooming business by 3% to claw back market share lost to start-ups such as Dollar Shave Club. Sales in the unit fell 1% to $1.65bn, while volumes dropped 1%. A shrinking market in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America region hurt revenue at its Baby, Feminine and Family Care business, leading to a 2% drop in sales at the unit — its second biggest contributor to revenue.

For fiscal 2019, P&G said it sees organic sales rising 2% to 3% and core earnings per share growth of 3% to 8%. At the mid-point of the range, fiscal 2019 core earnings per share is $4.45, above the average analyst estimate of $4.39, according to Thomson Reuters.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.89bn, or 72c a share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $2.22bn, or 82c a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, P&G earned 94c per share, ahead of analysts’ estimates of 90c, according to Thomson Reuters. Net sales rose 2.6% to $16.50bn; analysts had forecast sales of $16.54bn.

Reuters