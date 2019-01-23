Companies / Retail & Consumer

Olay olé — P&G benefits from clamour for skin care products

Quarterly results beat expectations, driven by price increases and robust demand for detergent and premium brands

23 January 2019 - 18:59 Aishwarya Venugopal
Picture: UPSPLASH/RAWPIXEL
Picture: UPSPLASH/RAWPIXEL

Bengaluru — Procter & Gamble  (P&G) raised its full-year sales forecast and beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, driven by price increases and robust demand for detergent and premium skin care brands.

Shares of the world’s largest consumer goods maker rose 4.2% to $94.25 in early trading in New York.

P&G, like other traditional consumer goods companies, has been facing a string of challenges, including stiff competition from supermarket brands and direct-to-consumer start-ups, as well as higher commodity costs.

To counter this, P&G has been launching newer products in its beauty and fabric care business, while also raising prices.

Core sales in the beauty business rose 8%, driven by strong demand for its premium SK-II and Olay skin care brands. The feminine care business, which includes brands such as Tampax and Whisper, also witnessed high single-digit growth.

Overall core sales in the second quarter, which exclude items like acquisitions and foreign currency impact, rose 4%. Analysts on average were expecting growth of 2.4%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Fabric and home care business, which includes brands such as Tide and Ariel, rose 2% to $5.56bn. The business is P&G’s biggest contributor to sales.

The company said it now expects full-year sales growth to range between a decline of 1% and a rise of 1%. The top end of its full-year forecast for core sales was also raised by 1%.

“We delivered strong organic sales in the second quarter, building on our first-quarter momentum, which enables us to increase our outlook for the year,” said CEO David Taylor said.

In contrast, industry peer Kimberly-Clark said on Wednesday that it expects the environment in 2019 to remain challenging, while its quarterly profit misses expectations.

P&G said net income attributable to the company rose 28% to $3.19bn in the second quarter ended December 31. Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.21 per share.

Net sales rose marginally to $17.44bn, beating analysts’ average estimate of $17.15bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.


Reuters

TFG bucks retail trend over festive season

Apparel group outperforms rivals with robust sales
Companies
6 days ago

Why Macy’s guidance triggered US retail wipeout

CEO Jeff Gennette's sales report does not bode well for path to growth in 2019
Companies
13 days ago

Retail sector notches up better than expected growth for October

Retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment led the way with a 10.1% boost
Economy
1 month ago

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Porsche and Hugo Boss team up

Partnership that will see the German fashion brand act as the official clothing partner to the entire Porsche Motorsport team worldwide
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Task team briefs ANC on Eskom’s survival strategy
Companies / Energy
2.
Experts brief ANC on Eskom survival plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Massmart also sings the retailers’ blues
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tough trading climate for Shoprite in rest of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.