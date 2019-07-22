Companies

WATCH: Why PepsiCo has made an offer for Pioneer Foods

Zeder CEO Norman Celliers talks to Business Day TV about the PepsiCo-Pioneer deal

22 July 2019 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

In a vote of confidence for SA’s long-term prospects, New York-based food and beverages giant PepsiCo has made an offer to buy Pioneer Food Group, which makes Sasko breads and Ceres juices.

The deal is worth more than R25bn.

Zeder Investments, which has an almost 30% stake in Pioneer, has said it fully supports the move.

Business Day TV caught up with Zeder CEO Norman Celliers to discuss the deal.

