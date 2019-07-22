WATCH: Why PepsiCo has made an offer for Pioneer Foods

In a vote of confidence for SA’s long-term prospects, New York-based food and beverages giant PepsiCo has made an offer to buy Pioneer Food Group, which makes Sasko breads and Ceres juices.

The deal is worth more than R25bn.

Zeder Investments, which has an almost 30% stake in Pioneer, has said it fully supports the move.

Business Day TV caught up with Zeder CEO Norman Celliers to discuss the deal.