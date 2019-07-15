Bidvest buys fleet manager Eqstra from enX

Bidvest has agreed to buy Eqstra Fleet Management and Logistics from enX for an enterprise value of R3.1bn.

“The acquisition of Eqstra is in line with Bidvest’s stated strategic intent to focus Bidvest Bank on its fleet management niche,” the services, trading and distribution group founded by Brian Joffe said on Monday.

Eqstra is a fleet-leasing and management-solutions business focused mainly on the corporate sector. At end-August 2018 it had 12,300 vehicles under lease. Leasing assets totalled R2.6bn and the company’s annual profit after tax was R143.9m.

Bidvest, whose brands include Rennies Travel and motor retailer Bidvest McCarthy, said it is “uniquely positioned to offer a cradle-to-grave fleet solution through Bidvest Bank and the automotive division”.

“The acquisition will create funding, scale and operational efficiencies and result in a more balanced fleet exposure,” it said.

The purchase price will be settled by Bidvest Bank, and Eqstra’s debt will be refinanced as part of the deal, Bidvest said.

The deal will probably be finalised towards the end of 2019, assuming the necessary approvals are secured in time, it added.

In October 2018, enX said it was looking to offload Eqstra, “which may be better suited under a different structure so as to optimise its value proposition”.

The company said on Monday that Bidvest is well placed to provide Eqstra “with value-enhancing opportunities via access to a larger pool of capital at a lower cost and to an existing national motor vehicle distribution network”.

“The board is in the process of considering the optimal application of the cash proceeds arising from the transaction,” it said.

Eqstra “is a good fit for Bidvest Bank”, said Cratos Wealth portfolio manager Ron Klipin. The company is one of the largest fleet managers in SA and is “a quality asset”.

The deal would also help enX to reduce debt, Klipin said.

Bidvest’s shares were 0.2% down at R193.26 in midmorning trade on Monday. Shares in enX rose 4.3% to R12.25.

Bidvest said in June that it had made several bolt-on acquisitions, and “a few larger-sized acquisitions are being pursued”.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za