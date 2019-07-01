BLSA is in good hands, says Bonang Mohale as he heads to Bidvest

“I leave an organisation that has probably delivered in a very short space of time. We suspended companies that chose not to comply with the laws,” Mohale said of the suspension of Bain & Company’s membership in September 2018 . The global consulting firm joined Transnet, Eskom and KPMG, all of whom were briefly kicked out for their part in the state capture saga.

The Nugent commission heard about Bain’s irregular appointment to help restructure the SA Revenue Service (Sars), and how it instead contributed to questionable and irregular changes that weakened the tax body.

“We contributed not in a small way to ensuring that state capture is a thing of the past, and that white monopoly capital and radical economic transformation are no longer part of our lexicon,” Mohale said.

BLSA represents many of SA’s large corporates.

“I can tell you [that] of the 400 listed entities on the JSE, 86 CEOs are members of BLSA, 53 of whom are responsible for more than half the GDP of this country. A majority of them just want what’s in the best interest of SA, are ethically principled and they provide leadership every day.”

Mohale was an outspoken critic of corruption and the government during the administration of former president Jacob Zuma, even urging business to wade into socioeconomic matters, to “get involved and demand leadership that leads with credibility”.

He told Business Day that BLSA was the first organisation that challenged the Zuma-led government to fire the entire Eskom board and all the executives implicated in state capture and to institute an independent judicial commission of inquiry.

Several commissions of inquiry were later set up, including one into Sars, which led to Tom Moyane’s axing as commissioner. Others probes into state capture, as well as an inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation, are ongoing.