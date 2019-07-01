Companies

Bidvest’s plan to sell Mumbai airport stake approved

The court dealt a blow to majority shareholder GVK’s bid to increase its ownership, dismissing it as ‘ambitious’ and ‘inflated’

01 July 2019 - 15:48 Upmanyu Trivedi
Picture: SUPPLIED
New Delhi — Bidvest won court approval to sell its holding in Mumbai International Airport to a third party, dealing a blow to majority holder GVK Power & Infrastructure’s bid to increase its ownership.

The ruling allowed unit Bid Services Division (Mauritius) to divest its 13.5% stake, dismissing GVK’s effort to exercise its right of first refusal. The judge said GVK failed to show any preparedness to purchase the shares.

GVK’s appeal was “ambitious” and it “inflated” the company’s readiness to buy, the court said. Despite several rounds of negotiations to reach an out-of-court settlement, GVK did not show a “genuine inclination” to complete the transaction, according to the ruling.

GVK, which is trying to increase its stake to 74% from 50.5%, had offered in March to buy a 10% stake held by a unit of Airports Company SA. Billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Enterprises is eyeing a stake in Mumbai airport, according to local media reports.

India will become the third-largest air traffic market in 10 years, with more first-time flyers emerging from the country’s growing middle class, according to the International Air Transport Association.

In February, Adani Enterprises was the highest bidder to develop and operate six Indian airports, a foray into the world’s fastest-growing aviation market last year.

A consortium of India’s Tata, a unit of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and SSG Capital Management are investing 80-billion rupees ($1.2bn) to buy a stake in GMR Airports, which runs India’s biggest airport in New Delhi.

Bloomberg

Former BLSA head Bonang Mohale joins Bidvest

Award-winning leader will be appointed as a member of the group’s acquisitions, nominations, and social and ethics committees
6 hours ago

Tough conditions have had bad effect on trading profit, Bidvest says

The group says its trading units that are focused on industrial and infrastructure-related sectors are finding trading challenging
3 weeks ago

Brian Joffe casts out for the big fish

Long4Life’s shares have been punished, but it seems a transformative deal may be just over the horizon
1 month ago

Bidvest says Mpumi Madisa will be its next CEO

Bidvest CEO says purchase of Dawn shares is in his personal capacity

Bidvest shrugs off weak economy

