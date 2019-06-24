China’s Mengniu and Coca-Cola sign Olympic sponsorship deal

Lausanne — China Mengniu Dairy and Coca-Cola have signed a multiyear global Olympic deal as joint beverages and dairy sponsors starting from 2021 until 2032, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

While some reports put a $3bn price tag on the agreement, there were no financial details available and both Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey and Mengniu CEO Jeffrey Lu refused to comment on the size of the deal.

Coca-Cola's previous deal ran to 2020 and the new agreement with China's top milk products manufacturer, which will span six Olympic Games, makes it the longest Olympic sponsor, the US drinks maker having first supported the Games in 1928.