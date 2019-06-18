It’s all coming together as electronic gaming revenues grow

New York — The global video and electronic games market will generate $152.1bn in 2019, up 9.6% over 2018 as gaming morphs into content and communication, according to a report by gaming analytics firm Newzoo on Tuesday.

It is “the complete convergence of different forms of digital entertainment all coming together,” Peter Warman, CEO of the Netherlands-based firm, said.

As games become seemingly ubiquitous, they are turning into tools for connectivity, allowing players to chat with friends and meet new people. Fortnite publisher Epic Games, in particular, believes in gaming as a communication platform, Warman said.

Facebook is launching its own games through its Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger apps, as is Tencent’s WeChat in China.

On June 5, Words With Friends developer Zynga launched a new battle royale game exclusively on the new gaming platform of Snap, home of messaging app Snapchat.

In 2019, the US will overtake China for the largest gaming market by revenues — $36.9bn versus $36.5bn — due to growth in console games and the influence of Fortnite in America and the echo of a previous governmental freeze on new games in China.

“I believe it’s a temporary glitch,” said Warman of the Chinese market, because there are so many games in the pipeline awaiting approval.

Japanese companies are also making a comeback, in part because of nostalgia for retro games. A revamp of Final Fantasy VII, originally released in 1997 by Japan’s Square Enix, is expected to be released in 2020, for example.