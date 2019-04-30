Ayo Technology plunges almost 30% to record low

Iqbal Survé-linked Ayo Technology Solutions' share price slumped 29.45% to a record low on Tuesday morning, the first move in its price for more than a week, as the company continues to face scrutiny over alleged financial manipulation.

There had been no news flow regarding Ayo, said independent analyst at Small Talk Daily Research Anthony Clark.

The move probably reflected that Ayo Technology was not faring so well in an ongoing inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), he said.

It is likely that the volatility reflected the scepticism in the market towards the share, given that it is also been asked by the JSE to for an external audit opinion for its 2018 interim results, Clark said.

The JSE has requested external audit opinions from both Ayo and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), due to evidence presented in the PIC inquiry. AEEI holds 49.36% of Ayo, according to its website

In December 2017, the PIC controversially invested R4.3bn in Ayo for a 29% stake, allegedly at an inflated valuation. The PIC has vowed to recover its investment.

Ayo’s former chief information officer, Siphiwe Nodwele, has testified at the inquiry that the company had exaggerated its value at the time it was seeking an investment from the PIC and had given the market misleading information on its revenue prospects.

An allegation of accounting manipulation was previously put forth by Ayo’s previous CEO, Kevin Hardy, in his testimony before the commission.

Ayo has denied the allegations, saying it would comply with the JSE's request for an audit opinion.

At 12.45pm on Tuesday, Ayo had pared earlier losses and was 12.73% down to R12. AEEI had added 41.45% to R2.15, more than recovering its 40.39% slump on Friday.

With Warren Thompson

