Companies

Ayo Technology plunges almost 30% to record low

The embattled company is under scrutiny amid allegations of financial manipulation

30 April 2019 - 13:41 Karl Gernetzky
Iqbal Survé. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Iqbal Survé. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Iqbal Survé-linked Ayo Technology Solutions' share price slumped 29.45% to a record low on Tuesday morning, the first move in its price for more than a week, as the company continues to face scrutiny over alleged financial manipulation.

There had been no news flow regarding Ayo, said independent analyst at Small Talk Daily Research Anthony Clark.

The move probably reflected that Ayo Technology was not faring so well in an ongoing inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), he said.

It is likely that the volatility reflected the scepticism in the market towards the share, given that it is also been asked by the JSE to for an external audit opinion for its 2018 interim results, Clark said.

The JSE has requested external audit opinions from both Ayo and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), due to evidence presented in the PIC inquiry. AEEI holds 49.36% of Ayo, according to its website

In December 2017, the PIC controversially invested R4.3bn in Ayo for a 29% stake, allegedly at an inflated valuation. The PIC has vowed to recover its investment.

Ayo’s former chief information officer, Siphiwe Nodwele, has testified at the inquiry that the company had exaggerated its value at the time it was seeking an investment from the PIC and had given the market misleading information on its revenue prospects. 

An allegation of accounting manipulation was previously put forth by Ayo’s previous CEO, Kevin Hardy, in his testimony before the commission.

Ayo has denied the allegations, saying it would comply with the JSE's request for an audit opinion.

At 12.45pm on Tuesday, Ayo had pared earlier losses and was 12.73% down to R12. AEEI had added 41.45% to R2.15, more than recovering its 40.39% slump on Friday.

With Warren Thompson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ayo profit was adjusted, former CFO testifies

Naahied Gamieldien tells Public Investment Corporation inquiry she was asked to 'adjust' margins to increase Ayo Technology’s profit
National
1 week ago

AEEI shares fall sharply after JSE’s call for Ayo audit

The company’s shares were at their worst level since July 2015 with a 19.6% decline for the week
Companies
1 week ago

Not so fast, Dr Survé, as Ayo plot thickens

Ayo owner could well be recalled by PIC commission of inquiry
Business
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Ayo Technology reports strong results

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Iqbal Survé launches attack on Tiso Blackstar, whites and the PIC

National

Ayo Technology expects its full-year profit to triple

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.