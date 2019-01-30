Companies

Alibaba revenue grows at weakest pace in three years as slowing China bites

The e-commerce company misses third quarter estimates amid pressure from the Sino-US trade war

30 January 2019 - 17:21 Josh Horwitz
An Alibaba Group Holdings sign outside the company's offices in Beijing, China, January 30 2019. Picture: GILLES SABRIE/BLOOMBERG
An Alibaba Group Holdings sign outside the company's offices in Beijing, China, January 30 2019. Picture: GILLES SABRIE/BLOOMBERG

Shanghai — E-commerce giant Alibaba’s quarterly revenue grew at its weakest pace since 2016, as the impact of a slowing Chinese economy and a crippling Sino-US trade war kept buyers away during its top-sale season.

The result is likely to add to investor worries as it highlights the mounting pressures facing the e-commerce behemoth, whose sales are often seen as a yardstick of consumer spending in the world’s second-largest economy.

Alibaba, the second most valuable public company in Asia after Tencent, posted on Thursday third-quarter revenue of 117.28- billion yuan ($17.47bn), compared with 83-billion yuan a year earlier.

That compares with an estimate for revenue of 118.9-billion yuan from 31 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Net income rose 33% to 30.96-billion yuan, however, beating estimates and sending Alibaba’s stock up by 2% in premarket trade.

Alibaba typically posts its highest revenue in the December quarter due to its mega “Singles’ Day” in November — the world’s biggest online sales event that outstrips the sales of US shopping holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

In 2018, even though Alibaba netted a record $30bn from the Singles’ Day, annual growth dropped to the weakest rate in the event’s 10-year history as a slowing Chinese economy and trade tensions chilled sentiment.

Anticipating headwinds from economic uncertainty, Alibaba had lowered its revenue outlook for its financial year ending March even before the top sales season.

However, last week, Alibaba’s executive vice-chair, Joe Tsai, noted that sales had ticked up in December, although demand for big-ticket items continued to slow.

Tsai also brushed aside concerns about the trade war, saying people were overly worried about its impact on China’s economy.

Chinese consumers are still fundamentally very strong and consumption is going to grow over the next five to 10 years, he said.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has previously described the China-US trade spat as the “most stupid thing in the world”.

China’s economic growth in 2018 slowed to its weakest in nearly three decades amid faltering domestic demand and bruising US tariffs. Growth is expected to ease further in 2019 .

On Tuesday, China’s ministry of industry & information technology said revenue growth rates for domestic technology companies did not rise in 2018, and that consumer spending had slowed amid increased economic pressures.

Businesses worldwide are bearing the brunt of slowing growth in China growth, which has generated a third of global growth in recent years. Apple this weak said its iPhone sales slipped in the holiday shopping quarter for the first time due to weak demand in the Asian country.

Given signs of saturation in China’s urban market, Alibaba has been trying to grow outside of its core e-commerce business to win new customers.

The company continued to invest heavily in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and online entertainment in the December quarter. Revenue from its cloud business rose 84% to 6.6-billion yuan, while sales from its digital entertainment and media business rose 20% to 6.5-billion yuan.

Reuters

Alibaba nets record $30bn in Singles’ Day haul, but growth rate plunges

Trade tensions between China and the US seemed to put a damper on this year's expectations
Companies
2 months ago

Alibaba's Jack Ma gives up some control, and shareholders should worry, experts say

This is a stark example of how China’s rules leave shareholders vulnerable in an escalating trade war
Companies
4 months ago

Alibaba’s Jack Ma says US-China trade war ends promise of 1-million jobs

The trade war between the world’s two largest economies could last decades, Xinhua quotes Ma
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
New era for Absa as Maria Ramos steps down
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom’s future needs to be decided within a ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Shoprite falls 17% as market reacts to profit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EOH shocked by its inclusion in Eskom statement
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Maria Ramos retires as Absa CEO
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Alibaba nets record $30bn in Singles’ Day haul, but growth rate plunges
Companies

China’s JD.com feels pressure as sales of big-ticket items slow
Companies

Alibaba's Jack Ma gives up some control, and shareholders should worry, experts ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Alibaba’s Jack Ma says US-China trade war ends promise of 1-million jobs
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.