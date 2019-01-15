Companies

China warns state firms to avoid travel to US, says report

Employees asked to take extra care to protect their devices and to delete work-sensitive information if they need to travel

15 January 2019 - 17:44 Ryan Woo, Meng Meng and Ismail Shakil
The skyline at Bejing's central business district in China. Picture: 123RF/SEAN PAVONE

Beijing — China has asked some of the country’s state-run companies to avoid business trips to the US and its allies, and to take extra care to protect their devices if they need to travel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac), which oversees about 100 government-run companies, has told some firms in recent weeks to only take secure, company-issued laptops meant for overseas use if travelling is necessary, according to the report, citing people familiar with the request.

China’s travel advice also included warning on travelling to the other countries in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing pact — Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Bloomberg said.

Sasac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One state-owned Chinese energy firm had recently tightened information technology security protocols for employees travelling to the US, a company source told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Some employees at the company were not allowed to take laptops on such trips and were ordered to delete all work-related data and information from their personal phones before travelling, the person said.

Approved business trips to the US had not been cancelled, the person said.

At the centre of growing strains between China and the US was the recent arrest of a top executive at Chinese technology giant Huawei in Canada at the request of US authorities.

The detention has raised concerns over a potential backlash on US firms operating in China, amid an already tense war between the two countries on the trade front.

China’s ties with Canada have also turned frosty since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO and “heiress” of Huawei.

China has warned of unspecified consequences unless Meng is released, and has detained Michael Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on unpaid leave from the embassy in Beijing, and Michael Spavor, a Canadian consultant, on suspicion of endangering state security.

Beijing has not drawn a direct link between the detentions and the arrest of Meng, wanted by US authorities for allegedly misleading multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions. Western diplomats say the cases are a tit-for-tat reprisal.

On Monday, Canada’s foreign ministry updated its travel advisory for China to warn citizens about “the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws”.

Reuters

‘Poland is a US accomplice’, China says after Huawei worker’s arrest

Poland recently arrested an employee of Chinese telecom giant Huawei for alleged espionage
World
1 day ago

Huawei founder denies in rare interview he spied for China

There is no close connection between his support of Communist Party and the businesses, Ren says
World
2 hours ago

Huawei sacks employee arrested in Poland on spying charges

The Chinese comms giant has distanced itself from a former employee arrested in Poland in an effort to shed allegations that Beijing uses its devices ...
Companies
2 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: China critics faced with fact that copycats can innovate too

The country receives more than twice as many patent applications as the US, having overtaken it in 2011
Opinion
1 day ago

Huawei employee arrested in Poland over spying allegations

US intelligence agencies allege Huawei is linked to China’s government and that its equipment could contain ‘backdoors’ for spying
Companies
4 days ago

