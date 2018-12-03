Companies

Ted Baker to investigate CEO’s ‘hugging’ habit

Independent committee of nonexecutive directors appointed to consider views and concerns expressed in petition

03 December 2018 - 16:45 Arathy S Nair
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — British fashion chain Ted Baker said it would investigate claims against CEO and founder Ray Kelvin on his habit of hugging business colleagues.

An online campaign claiming to represent more than 200 staff has called on the company to end “forced hugging” and “a culture that leaves harassment unchallenged”.

Ted Baker said that an independent committee of nonexecutive directors had been appointed to ensure that the views and concerns expressed in the petition are considered and appropriate responses taken.

There was no direct comment from Kelvin,  who owns about 35% of the company, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Kelvin, 62, developed the Ted Baker brand and has been CEO since the launch of the company in 1988.

“Ray greets many people he meets with a hug, be it a shareholder, investor, supplier, partner, customer or colleague,” the company said in a statement.

“Hugs have become part of Ted Baker’s culture, but are absolutely not insisted upon,” it said.

“While the claims made are entirely at odds with the values of our business and those of our CEO, we take them very seriously and will ensure that a thorough independent investigation is carried out,” the company said.

Ted Baker’s share price had fallen 12.9% to 1,591p at noon and was the second-largest loser on the FTSE 250 index .

Reuters

