BAT investment leaves Reinet gasping

16 November 2018 - 10:10 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Johann Rupert. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LOUISE GUBB
Reinet suffered collateral damage as the share price of British American (BAT), which makes up the biggest share of its net asset value, dropped.

BAT and other global tobacco companies have come under increased regulatory scrutiny for their tobacco products,  including e-cigarettes.

Reinet’s net asset value dropped to €4.8bn in the six months to end-September, from €5.4bn a year ago, as the share of BAT slipped to £35.845, from £46.72 a year before.

The value of Reinet’s investment in BAT shrunk to €2.738bn, from €3.606bn a year ago.

Reinet said in a statement that the US Food and Drug Administration’s continued regulation weighed on the tobacco industry.

The investment vehicle controlled by billionaire Johann Rupert holds 68.1-million shares in BAT, representing about 2.97% of BAT’s issued share capital.

Earlier in the week, BAT plummeted 11% after Wall Street Journal reported that the US government is considering banning menthol cigarettes.

But the value of Reinet’s investment in UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation rose to €R1.42bn, from €R1.206bn.

Investment in Trilantic Capital Partners dropped to €194m, from €214m. 

The share price was down 1.36% to R218 in early trade on the JSE, giving Reinet a market value of R42.7bn

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

THE LEX COLUMN: Last gasp for menthol still some years away

British American Tobacco share price slides as US Food and Drug Administration reportedly wants to ban menthol cigarettes
2 days ago

BAT gets smoked on JSE over menthol

Shares in the tobacco multinational are now at a multiyear low, reflecting fears about the impact of new rules
1 day ago

