Vaping won’t stop smouldering tobacco demand

As the vape market has expanded, so has product regulation and questions on nicotine content based taxes. In 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its regulatory power to include e-cigarettes, which it deemed to be tobacco products. Regulation on vaping varies from country to country, with some countries having no regulation whatsoever, and others banning vape devices and liquids altogether.

Some Asian countries such as Japan and Thailand have banned the sale and use of liquids containing nicotine, which has led to the increased adoption of Heat not Burn (HnB) tobacco devices, particularly in Japan. As regulation surrounding vaping evolves, so will the vape market and its constituents, along with the risk that profits will erode further should excise duties be imposed or if vape product advertising is banned.

Vape products have only been available to the mass market for a relatively short time, meaning the long-term health risks or benefits are still unknown. While vaping "smoke" does not produce many of the harmful substances contained within tobacco smoke, such as tar or carbon monoxide, it does still contains nicotine, which remains a highly addictive and regulated substance in most countries.

Numerous studies have been conducted to determine how much safer vaping really is when compared to smoking tobacco. The majority of studies concluded that vaping lowers the number of toxins and carcinogens ingested when compared with smoking or chewing tobacco. As a result, many health bodies, including the UK’s National Health Service, have recommended vaping as a way to quit smoking. They state that although vaping is not completely risk free, it carries a lower risk than smoking conventional cigarettes.

However, an alarming rise in under-age vaping use in the US has prompted the FDA to pay close scrutiny to the vaping market. With a plethora of potential restrictions available to them, we do expect the FDA to introduce new regulations in due course.

As and when vaping becomes more mainstream, the regulation surrounding the products will be increased. Whether those additional costs of adherence will be passed down to the customers, is yet to be determined.

The rapid growth of the vaping industry has been a double-edged sword for large tobacco companies. On the one hand, the popularity of vaping has provided much-needed growth within the industry, but at a cost, given the margin dilution. Rising demand for vaping has also resulted in cannibalisation from the traditional cigarette businesses, exacerbating the size and speed of volume declines within factory made cigarettes.

As a result, we do not expect the rising demand for vaping to arrest the long-term decline in the global tobacco industry.

• De La Haye is assistant fund manager at Ashburton Invesments.