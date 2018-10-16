BAT warns of forex headwinds on 2018 earnings

British American Tobacco (BAT) shares dipped in and out of positive territory on Tuesday morning, after the global cigarette company said foreign exchange headwinds would take the shine off its 2018 earnings.

BAT is the second-biggest company on the JSE with a market capitalisation of R1.5-trillion, only rivaled by AB InBev's R2-trillion market cap.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share growth is expected to be affected by the currency translation headwind of about 7%, the company said in a statement. However, on a constant currency basis, the company said it would achieve high single-figure adjusted diluted earnings per share growth target in 2018.

Expectations remain unchanged for industry volume to be down about 3.5% for the full year, the operational update statement indicates.

Revenue from tobacco heating products and vapour is expected to be £900m, down from an earlier projection of £1bn due to a reduction in planned year-end stocks in Japan and the effect of the e-cigarette Vuse Vibe recall in the US.

“The business continues to perform well and we remain confident of delivering good, adjusted revenue growth on a constant currency representative basis, mainly driven by the strategic brand portfolio — which covers our strategic combustible and potentially reduced-risk products brands,” the company said.

BAT shares have been under intense pressure in recent months on the London Stock Exchange, where they are primarily listed, with analysts attributing the drop to intense competition in the industry.

