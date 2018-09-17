Amazon.com investigates claims of employees leaking data for bribes

Bengaluru — Amazon.com said on Monday it is investigating suspected internal leaks of confidential information by its employees for bribes to remove fake reviews and other seller scams from its website.

Amazon employees are offering internal data and other classified information through intermediaries to independent merchants selling their products on the site to help them boost sales in return for payments, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The practice, which is a violation of the company’s policy, is particularly strong in China, the report said.

An Amazon spokesperson said any employee in violation of the code faces possible termination and criminal penalties.

Brokers for Amazon employees in Shenzhen are offering internal sales metrics and reviewers’ e-mail addresses, as well as a service to delete negative reviews and restore banned accounts in exchange for payments ranging from $80 to $2,000, the Wall Street Journal said.

The e-commerce giant is also investigating a number of cases involving employees, including some in the US, suspected of accepting these bribes, according to the Journal report.

Reuters