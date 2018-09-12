US retail giant Macy’s to hire 5,500 more seasonal workers

Bengaluru — Macy’s said on Wednesday it would hire 5,500 more seasonal workers than it did in 2017 at its online centres to handle the expected avalanche of orders for the holiday season, as it fends off competition from Walmart and Amazon.

The department store chain said it would hire a total of 80,000 temporary workers for the holiday shopping season, with 23,500 workers located at fulfillment centres across the US.

The company said it expected a strong holiday shopping season, noting the rest of the hires would be based in call centres, shop floors at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s and to support its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The company has been investing heavily to boost its online presence to lure back shoppers who had shifted to rivals such as online shopping giant Amazon.com.

Macy’s online business hit double-digit growth in the second quarter, with sales through its mobile app rising more than 50% in the first half of its fiscal year from the year before.

In September 2017, Macy’s said it would hire 80,000 workers for the holiday shopping season, but added 7,000 in December following strong Black Friday sales.

Seasonal hiring plans of retailers indicate their sales expectations for the holiday season, which starts a day after Thanksgiving.

