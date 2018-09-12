Companies / Retail & Consumer

US retail giant Macy’s to hire 5,500 more seasonal workers

Tighter competition from Walmart and Amazon amid a rise in online shopping prompts the company to hire more temps

12 September 2018 - 18:43 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Macy’s said on Wednesday it would hire 5,500 more seasonal workers than it did in 2017 at its online centres to handle the expected avalanche of orders for the holiday season, as it fends off competition from Walmart and Amazon.

The department store chain said it would hire a total of 80,000 temporary workers for the holiday shopping season, with 23,500 workers located at fulfillment centres across the US.

The company said it expected a strong holiday shopping season, noting the rest of the hires would be based in call centres, shop floors at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s and to support its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The company has been investing heavily to boost its online presence to lure back shoppers who had shifted to rivals such as online shopping giant Amazon.com.

Macy’s online business hit double-digit growth in the second quarter, with sales through its mobile app rising more than 50% in the first half of its fiscal year from the year before.

In September 2017, Macy’s said it would hire 80,000 workers for the holiday shopping season, but added 7,000 in December following strong Black Friday sales.

Seasonal hiring plans of retailers indicate their sales expectations for the holiday season, which starts a day after Thanksgiving.

Reuters

Surprise hiring spree boosts August’s jobs figures in US

The unemployment rate held steady at an already-low 3.9% and wage gains gained ground on inflation
World
5 days ago

Cisco, HP and other tech companies make last-ditch effort to avert new tariffs

Prominent US companies have tried to convince President Donald Trump to reverse course on the plan to impose tariffs on $200bn in Chinese imports
World
5 days ago

PayPal reports 62% of South Africans bought online from overseas retailers in the past year

PayPal estimates South Africans will spend more than R45bn online this year, with clothing the most popular item and the US the most popular place to ...
Companies
6 days ago

Walmart asks suppliers to look beyond China for sources of cosmetics

Many items in the cosmetics category fall under the most recent proposed levies on Chinese goods
Companies
23 days ago

Walmart’s bounce back bodes well for US retailers

The company has recovered from a lacklustre start to the year with the strongest sales gain in more than a decade fuelled by its grocery business
World
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The Great Post Office turnaround: is it working?
Companies
2.
Advtech details takeover bid for private ...
Companies
3.
Resilient board committee formed to tackle ...
Companies / Property
4.
Telkom insists its deal with Bain is legit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Director’s share sales added to MTN’s woes
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.