Elon Musk's float tweet and Saudi stake lift Tesla

San Francisco — Tesla shares surged on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he is considering taking the electric-car maker private, minutes after a report said that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had built a roughly $2bn stake.

The stock rose as much as 8.5% to $371.15 as of 1pm on Tuesday after Musk posted that he had secured funding to take the company private at $420 a share.

The Financial Times reported earlier that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had built the undisclosed stake of between 3% and 5% this year, citing unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter. The position is worth between $1.7bn and $2.9bn, the newspaper said.

Representatives for the fund were not immediately available for comment on the FT report, and a Tesla spokesman declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear how serious the tweet was from Musk, who often posts with his tongue in cheek.

"I’d like to see where they’re going to come up with the money for that," Sam Abuelsamid, a senior analyst at Navigant Research, said of Musk taking Tesla private. "I can certainly understand why he would want to do that, given the complaints he’s had in the past year with short sellers and people betting against the company. So he certainly has good reason to want to take it private from a personal perspective. I’m not sure where he’s going to come up with the cash."

