Musk answers short-sellers with 'Hitler meme' tweet

07 August 2018 - 15:13
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS

South African born Elon Musk has been the subject of an all-out assault by "short-sellers" — stock market traders who have bet a lot of money that the share price of his Tesla company is heading for a fall.

So far they have been proved wrong and the share price has climbed, leaving the short-sellers out of pocket to the tune of billions of dollars.

Now Musk has used the old "Hitler meme" to call them out.

THE LEX COLUMN: A humbled Musk lifts Tesla shares

Tesla fans bet it can resemble traditional car makers — at least in terms of profits and production efficiency
Opinion
1 day ago

Tesla shares jump after it convinces investors of positive cash flow

The shares were up 10% in pre-market trade, however, Elon Musk’s conciliatory tone was even more remarkable for some
Companies
4 days ago

Beware, analysts, of boring, bonehead questions: Musk is ready to release Tesla's results

Analysts are speculating not only about the size of Tesla’s latest loss and cash burn, but also about whether Elon Musk will strike a patient or ...
Companies
6 days ago

