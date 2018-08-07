Musk answers short-sellers with 'Hitler meme' tweet

South African born Elon Musk has been the subject of an all-out assault by "short-sellers" — stock market traders who have bet a lot of money that the share price of his Tesla company is heading for a fall.

So far they have been proved wrong and the share price has climbed, leaving the short-sellers out of pocket to the tune of billions of dollars.

Now Musk has used the old "Hitler meme" to call them out.