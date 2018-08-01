Beware, analysts, of boring, bonehead questions: Musk is ready to release Tesla’s results

This much is certain about Tesla’s earnings report on Wednesday: it will not be boring.

The electric-car maker will release its first set of results since Elon Musk grew exasperated with questions — including whether the company needed more capital — back in May. The CEO cut off several analysts’ questions, invited a YouTube host who owned a small number of shares to engage in a 23-minute exchange, then advised investors wary of volatility or worried about the short term to stay away from Tesla stock.

One quarter later, analysts are speculating not only about the size of Tesla’s latest loss and cash burn, but also about whether Musk strikes a patient or petulant tone. "We expect a more measured Elon Musk on the earnings call," said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures, who warned that a repeat performance would spur "a material loss of investor confidence".

Here are some queries that may run the risk of being labelled "boring, bonehead questions" again by Musk:

• Are you really sure you’ve got enough capital?

Musk has ruled out the need to sell new shares or bonds this year, insisting that Tesla will be able to fund itself as it manufactures more Model 3 sedans. He tweeted in April that he expected Tesla to be profitable and cash-flow positive in the third and fourth quarters, "so obv[iously] no need to raise money", and has reiterated this since.

Analysts are likely to press the CEO on if he can afford to stay so adamant. On average, they predict Tesla will report about $900m in negative free cash flow for the second quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s after burning through at least $1bn in three of the previous four quarters left the company with a $2.7bn cash balance at the end of March.