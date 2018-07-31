IDC has written off even more bad debts than it did last year

State-owned financier Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) wrote off R3.1bn in bad debts during its 2018 financial year, more than double the R1.3bn in the previous year, it said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

Scaw Metals, which the IDC acquired from Anglo American in 2012 for R3.4bn, was listed as the main reason for the large write-off.

Scaw, along with Foskor, were blamed for impairments increasing to R4.9bn from R2.1bn.

Despite the higher write-offs and impairments, the IDC managed to grow its net profit to R3.2bn for the year to end-March from R2.2bn.

"During 2017, the IDC was in the news for its loan to Oakbay Resources and public disquiet at perceived governance challenges," Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said in the annual report.

"Following discussion between the shareholder and the board, the IDC introduced a range of measures to strengthen transparency and governance.

"These include public disclosure of the names of IDC beneficiaries since April 2017 and changes in the IDC auditors following a request in July 2017 by the shareholder that KPMG be replaced. The IDC also instituted litigation against Oakbay Resources for the recovery of funds advanced."

The IDC approved 202 transactions worth R16.7bn during the financial year, a 9% growth from R15.3bn.