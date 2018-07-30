VBS: a bloodless, but not a victimless, bank heist

SA’s biggest bank heist took place without a single shot being fired.

Thieves armed with explosives and assault rifles attacked dozens of armoured vehicles delivering cash to the country’s lenders last year, stealing hundreds of millions of rand. But they’ve allegedly been outdone by five bankers accused of siphoning off at least R1.5bn from VBS Mutual Bank.

The collapse of the seventh-smallest of SA’s 21 banks has left a trail of destruction, with customers queuing up outside branches before dawn in the hope of accessing their funds.

Like Mulalo Ramano, a 72-year-old widow who has suffered anxiety attacks fretting about the R20,000 in life savings she deposited at the bank.

"My heart beats so so fast, it feels like it’s going to pop out," a frail Ramano said on July 14 as she waited outside a branch of VBS in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

She was among dozens of people lined up to trying to get their money back from the lender that collapsed in March.

The scandal has claimed the jobs of senior managers at KPMG SA and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest money manager.

It has also put at risk R1.65bn of illegal deposits made by 13 already cash-strapped municipalities, which the government has said will not be bailed out.

‘Biggest frauds’

The scale of the fraud is more than three times the size of the 10 biggest cash-in-transit heists pulled off by armed attackers last year, when they netted R456m, according to Interpol data published by TimesLive.

"It probably is the biggest bank heist in SA by bankers," said Kuben Naidoo, the registrar of banks and a Reserve Bank deputy governor, who described VBS as a Ponzi scheme. "It certainly is one of the biggest banks frauds that we’ve seen in SA."

Nedbank Group, SA’s fourth-biggest bank, with support from the central bank, has stepped in to help with payouts for VBS customers.

VBS’s history stretches back to 1982, when apartheid laws were in full force and black South Africans had little or no access to finance. Burial societies established the Venda Building Society to offer impoverished communities a way to set aside money for funerals.

The bank shot to prominence in 2016, when it loaned former president Jacob Zuma almost R8m to reimburse taxpayer money spent on upgrades to his private home at Nkandla.

At the time, Zuma was facing accusations of allowing his friends the Gupta family to influence cabinet appointments and unfairly win state contracts. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.