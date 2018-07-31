Another PIC director quits as board faces meltdown over governance divisions

The board is divided on how to handle the finance minister’s directive for it to institute an investigation into the affairs of the PIC, which manages about R2-trillion in the pension assets of government employees. The PIC has since September been dogged by allegations of impropriety against CEO Dan Matjila, who is alleged to have dished out R21m in PIC funds to a company linked to an alleged lover of his. Matjila denies he is romantically linked to Poppie Louw.

The PIC also recently came under the spotlight for its handling of investment decisions involving VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed in curatorship earlier this year. Two PIC representatives on the 25%-owned VBS board are alleged to have irregularly benefited from the looting of the bank by its executives.

Ernest Nesane, the executive legal head of the PIC, resigned with immediate effect in early July after forensic investigator Terry Motau notified the PIC of "serious allegations of impropriety" against him. Back in April, the PIC had fired Paul Magula for poor performance. He was the executive head for risk management.

In a strongly worded letter to Nene, Fubu said part of her reasons for quitting was that the PIC "has been led by a divided board for some time now. That on its own is not a concern as long as members differ on matters of principle while exercising their duties with integrity and duty of care towards the institution." In the letter, seen by Business Day, Fubu said she was not convinced that was the case at the PIC.