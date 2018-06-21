Companies

Deutsche Telekom to cut 10,000 jobs at loss-making IT services subsidiary

21 June 2018 - 17:58 Agency Staff
The logo of Deutsche Telekom is pictured on the 266m-high Colonia TV tower in the western German city of Cologne. File photo: REUTERS
The logo of Deutsche Telekom is pictured on the 266m-high Colonia TV tower in the western German city of Cologne. File photo: REUTERS

Berlin — Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it would slash 10,000 jobs worldwide at its loss-making IT services subsidiary in the next three years as it looks for €600m in savings.

Six thousand of the axed posts at the subsidiary T-Systems will be in Germany, a spokesman told AFP, adding that the restructuring plan had been announced to employees on Thursday.

The struggling subsidiary now employs 37,000 people, including 18,000 in Germany. T-Systems also plan to shutter 90% of its 230 branches, leaving just 20 open, said business daily Handelsblatt, which first reported the restructuring plan.

Service sector union Verdi vowed to fight the "irresponsible job cuts", which it said were announced after fruitless talks with management had broken down last week. It charged that "instead of tackling and future proofing" the business, Telekom had opted for "an unimaginative austerity programme and ... massive job destruction".

The union’s IT sector official Michael Jäkel said the telecoms behemoth was planning to shift many of the jobs to lower wage countries, such as India. He vowed that the union would "strongly fight back".

In May, parent company Deutsche Telekom reported falling revenues for the first quarter, down 3.9% to €17.9bn as currency headwinds from the strong euro clouded the growth picture.

Net profit at the group increased 32.8% year-on-year between January and March, to €992m.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Eskom unions close ranks in wage talks
Companies / Energy
3.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
4.
Cash-strapped Basil Read asks JSE to suspend its ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Old Mutual Global Emerging Markets looks to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Vodafone shakes up TV and broadband in Europe with €19bn Liberty Global deal
Companies

T-Mobile and Sprint set to merge in bonanza $26bn deal
Companies

Deutsche Telekom confident of hiking dividends in 2018
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SoftBank’s mixed results partly blamed on sale of game development unit
Companies

Open-source software is everywhere and is defining innovation, says Mark ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Deutsche Telekom passes milestone with its first real-world 5G test
Companies

EU states push against wireless spectrum plan
World / Europe

Telecoms, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.