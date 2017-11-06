SoftBank’s mixed results partly blamed on sale of game development unit

Tokyo — On Monday, SoftBank said its net profit for the first half of the financial year plunged after the previous year’s sale of a game development business, but operating profit surged on brisk sales for its US telecom unit.

The Japanese mobile giant said net profit for the six months to September came in at ¥102.6bn ($900m), down 86.6% on the same period a year earlier.

The dive in SoftBank’s net profits was mainly because it sold former mobile game subsidiary Supercell and the profits from this unit had inflated 2016’s figures, it said.

But operating profit soared 35.1% to ¥874.8bn thanks to a sound performance from its US wireless unit Sprint, the company said.

Sales edged up 3.3% to ¥4.41-trillion, it said.

The figures came after Sprint and T-Mobile announced over the weekend they had called off merger talks.

T-Mobile, an affiliate of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, and Sprint are the third-and fourth-largest US wireless operators, respectively.

Together the pair would have had 131-million subscribers, virtually matching second-ranked AT&T and posing stiff competition to market leader Verizon Communications.

SoftBank did not release earnings estimates for the financial year to March 2018, which is not unusual for the company.

Led by flamboyant founder Masayoshi Son, SoftBank has embarked on a string of international acquisitions both big and small in recent years.

Son was among the first businesspeople to meet Donald Trump after his November 2016 election victory, and was also among dozens of Japanese and American business leaders who attended a speech by the visiting US president in Tokyo on Monday.

Son has pledged to invest $50bn in business and job-creation in the US, winning praise from the then president-elect.

Shares in Softbank lost 2.59% to close at ¥ 9,945 on Monday, before the earnings report was released.

