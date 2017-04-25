World / Europe

LICENCE DURATION

EU states push against wireless spectrum plan

Germany and Italy oppose a proposal to set a 25-year minimum on wireless spectrum licences

25 April 2017 - 05:17 Julia Fioretti
Germany and Italy are among 15 EU member states pushing back against a proposal to set a 25-year minimum on wireless spectrum licences, thwarting the telecoms industry’s hopes for a more co-ordinated approach across the bloc.

The European Commission has tried for years to coordinate how national governments allocate so-called wireless spectrum, or parcels of airwaves, to mobile operators such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and EE to create a single European telecoms market.

Telecoms companies have long called for a more coordinated spectrum policy. Licence durations vary across Europe, making it harder for the firms to operate on a larger scale and compete with US rivals.

But member states have in general been very sensitive about any oversight of wireless spectrum by the EU. The sale of spectrum can raise billions of euros for governments.

The commission sought to tackle this by proposing a minimum spectrum licence duration of 25 years in a reform proposal in September 2016.

But in a position paper seen by Reuters, the countries said mandatory fixed licence durations were "disproportionate and insufficiently flexible to be able to respond to market developments". Excessively long licence durations risk "preventing innovation if relevant frequency bands are awarded for longer than the life cycle of a technology", the paper said.

The paper was signed by Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the UK.

Spectrum licences in Europe are awarded for about 10-15 years, except for Britain, which has awarded unlimited ones

 

Increased spectrum trading or the possibility of withdrawing a licence from an operator if it is not used were not sufficient counterbalances to the long licence durations, the paper said. These depended either on the good will of operators or required withdrawal of rights procedures with subsequent legal uncertainty due to cases of litigation, it said.

Spectrum licences in Europe are awarded for about 10-15 years, except for Britain, which has awarded unlimited ones.

The countries also take issue with the commission’s proposed peer review mechanism to review national regulators’ draft measures on spectrum allocation. "A peer review process as proposed ... is based on the idea that any award decision can be checked against an ideal model," the paper said.

The mandatory peer review would create an "immense bureaucratic burden" on national administrations and the commission as well as creating legal uncertainty and risk, stifling innovation.

"Preserving the status quo is no good option," said Steven Tas, chairman of ETNO, the European telecoms lobby group representing Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia and Telefonica, among others.

Reuters

