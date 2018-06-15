Embattled H&M has too much stock with discounts further eroding sales

H&M has struggled to keep up with its competitors after fashion mistakes and delivery hiccups have made customers turn elsewhere. The company reported a record level of inventory exceeding $4bn at the end of the first quarter, despite increasing markdowns. Even amid the problems confronting the company’s centerpiece H&M chain, CEO Karl-Johan Persson, a scion of the company’s founding family, had been adding new formats including Afound discount shops and Arket, which sells houseware, such as vases and cutlery.

The stock has attracted short-sellers, who have bet against almost 15% of its shares, according to Markit Securities. Short-sellers borrow a stock and sell it, hoping to buy it back at a lower price and pocket the difference.

H&M’s report comes three days after Zara parent Inditex reported weaker-than-expected sales in its first quarter. European clothing retailers suffered from unusually cold weather in the first months of this year. Brick-and-mortar shops have also been facing increasing competition from online sales as consumers become more comfortable receiving clothes in the mail and returning them if they don’t fit.

While H&M is still adding stores, it’s slowing expansion. The retailer had 4,801 stores at of the end of May, about 1% more than at the end of last fiscal year. H&M’s target is 220 net additions in 2018, based on plans to shut 170 stores and add 390.

The stock fell 2.7% Thursday after Swedish news website Breakit reported that chairman Stefan Persson said that speculation he’s planning to take the fashion retailer private are "baseless".

