Embattled H&M has too much stock with discounts further eroding sales
Stockholm — Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) is reeling from discounts that are eroding sales as the struggling Swedish clothing retailer tries to reduce a record level of inventory.
Sales were unchanged in local currencies, including VAT in the three months to the end of May, the Stockholm-based company said in a statement on Friday. Revenue excluding tax rose 1.2% to 51.9-billion kronor ($5.9bn), missing the average analyst estimate. The stock fell as much as 4.2% in early trading.
"It’s worrying," said Magnus Raman, an analyst at Handelsbanken. He estimates like-for-like sales for the past 12 months have dropped 6.8%, making it harder to invest in improving the business. "The consensus estimate was already at very low levels and still the company doesn’t manage to meet them."
H&M has struggled to keep up with its competitors after fashion mistakes and delivery hiccups have made customers turn elsewhere. The company reported a record level of inventory exceeding $4bn at the end of the first quarter, despite increasing markdowns. Even amid the problems confronting the company’s centerpiece H&M chain, CEO Karl-Johan Persson, a scion of the company’s founding family, had been adding new formats including Afound discount shops and Arket, which sells houseware, such as vases and cutlery.
The stock has attracted short-sellers, who have bet against almost 15% of its shares, according to Markit Securities. Short-sellers borrow a stock and sell it, hoping to buy it back at a lower price and pocket the difference.
H&M’s report comes three days after Zara parent Inditex reported weaker-than-expected sales in its first quarter. European clothing retailers suffered from unusually cold weather in the first months of this year. Brick-and-mortar shops have also been facing increasing competition from online sales as consumers become more comfortable receiving clothes in the mail and returning them if they don’t fit.
While H&M is still adding stores, it’s slowing expansion. The retailer had 4,801 stores at of the end of May, about 1% more than at the end of last fiscal year. H&M’s target is 220 net additions in 2018, based on plans to shut 170 stores and add 390.
The stock fell 2.7% Thursday after Swedish news website Breakit reported that chairman Stefan Persson said that speculation he’s planning to take the fashion retailer private are "baseless".
Bloomberg
