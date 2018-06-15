Companies

Embattled H&M has too much stock with discounts further eroding sales

15 June 2018 - 12:09 Anna Molin
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Stockholm — Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) is reeling from discounts that are eroding sales as the struggling Swedish clothing retailer tries to reduce a record level of inventory.

Sales were unchanged in local currencies, including VAT in the three months to the end of May, the Stockholm-based company said in a statement on Friday. Revenue excluding tax rose 1.2% to 51.9-billion kronor ($5.9bn), missing the average analyst estimate. The stock fell as much as 4.2% in early trading.

"It’s worrying," said Magnus Raman, an analyst at Handelsbanken. He estimates like-for-like sales for the past 12 months have dropped 6.8%, making it harder to invest in improving the business. "The consensus estimate was already at very low levels and still the company doesn’t manage to meet them."

H&M has struggled to keep up with its competitors after fashion mistakes and delivery hiccups have made customers turn elsewhere. The company reported a record level of inventory exceeding $4bn at the end of the first quarter, despite increasing markdowns. Even amid the problems confronting the company’s centerpiece H&M chain, CEO Karl-Johan Persson, a scion of the company’s founding family, had been adding new formats including Afound discount shops and Arket, which sells houseware, such as vases and cutlery.

The stock has attracted short-sellers, who have bet against almost 15% of its shares, according to Markit Securities. Short-sellers borrow a stock and sell it, hoping to buy it back at a lower price and pocket the difference.

H&M’s report comes three days after Zara parent Inditex reported weaker-than-expected sales in its first quarter. European clothing retailers suffered from unusually cold weather in the first months of this year. Brick-and-mortar shops have also been facing increasing competition from online sales as consumers become more comfortable receiving clothes in the mail and returning them if they don’t fit.

While H&M is still adding stores, it’s slowing expansion. The retailer had 4,801 stores at of the end of May, about 1% more than at the end of last fiscal year. H&M’s target is 220 net additions in 2018, based on plans to shut 170 stores and add 390.

The stock fell 2.7% Thursday after Swedish news website Breakit reported that chairman Stefan Persson said that speculation he’s planning to take the fashion retailer private are "baseless".

Bloomberg

British brand Mulberry looks to Asia as Brexit takes a toll

‘The UK is really challenging,’ says CEO Thierry Andretta, pointing to the falling number of foreign visitors and tough retail market
Companies
1 day ago

UK budget retailer Poundworld falls into administration with 5,100 jobs on the line

The announcement follows moves by House of Fraser and Marks and Spencer to shut more than half of their shops in Britain and Ireland amid fierce ...
Companies
3 days ago

From Cape to Cairo could be a challenging retail journey

Egypt joins the chorus of those singing 'we're open for business'
Business
5 days ago

PALESA VUYOLWETHU TSHANDU: Retailers forget Africa is where the money is

The collective amnesia of South African retail management teams has been nothing short of amazing as their brazen approach to foreign lands has left ...
Opinion
5 days ago

