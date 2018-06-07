Retail crisis in the UK claims 11,000 more jobs

Toys "R" Us’s UK unit and electronics retailer Maplin both collapsed in February. Since then, fashion retailer New Look, baby and childrenswear retailer Mothercare and floor-coverings seller Carpetright have all announced dozens of store closures through company voluntary arrangements — the same insolvency procedure House of Fraser is pursuing.

"It’s a tough market and the weakest retailers are being picked off," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chris Chaviaras. "These are companies who have failed to adapt to increased competition."

Amazon, which increased its UK revenue by 19% to $11.4b n last year, announced this week it would add 2,500 workers in the UK in 2018.

Chinese investment

House of Fraser is seeking to shut 31 of 59 outlets to secure investment from Chinese retailer C.banner International Holdings, which has pledged the funds on the condition the company shuts stores.

The House of Fraser closings are set to include the company’s flagship store on London’s Oxford Street. The company will seek approval from its creditors on June 22.

House of Fraser’s £175m of bonds due in 2020 have fallen 15p this year to a record-low 73p, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Department stores are incredibly expensive to operate," Richard Lim, chief executive officer of consultancy Retail Economics, said by e-mail. "These traditional retail business models are simply becoming unsustainable for some retailers."