Air India ‘open to listing’ after stake sale flop

The Modi administration is reviewing several proposals related to reviving the divestment process of the crippled carrier

13 June 2018 - 17:43 Agency Staff
Air India. Picture: REUTERS
New Delhi — India is open to listing ailing state carrier Air India, a government source said on Wednesday, after failing to attract buyers for a 76% stake in the company.

While the government is considering several proposals related to reviving the divestment process, it will not allow complete foreign ownership of the airline, the source said, declining to be named before a final decision is reached.

One of the proposals could involve the government retaining a share in the debt-laden carrier and selling it at a later date so it can capitalise on any financial upside that may occur from listing the airline, the source said.

The government may also consider reducing the debt it passes on to potential buyers and restructuring the large workforce, another senior government official told Reuters.

"We will take a decision in next few days on changing conditions before inviting fresh bids," the official said, adding that the government is committed to selling its stake in the current financial year but could defer it if it fails to get the right price.

The government in March finalised plans to divest a majority stake in Air India and offload about $5.1bn of its debt, but prospective buyers stayed away, with some citing onerous terms.

The lack of buyers in a booming aviation market is a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credentials as a reformer willing to step away from money-losing businesses.

While a buyer would have got management control and gained access to more than 2,500 international slots and over 3,700 domestic slots, it would also have been required to take on Air India’s 27,000 employees, 40% of whom are permanent staff.

The terms had also stipulated that the government would have continued to hold a 24% stake, with the need for the bidder to abide by conditions, not yet detailed, designed to safeguard employee interests.

The government will soon arrange a bank loan for Air India, the second official said, to meet working capital needs and buy time for a few months before inviting fresh bids.

"The heavens would not fall if the stake sale is deferred to the next fiscal year," the official said, adding that ahead of national elections next year, the government could not take the risk of selling the national carrier at a low price.

Reuters

ANALYSIS: Despite its unpopularity, polluting coal is performing quite nicely

The increase in import demand is now being met by countries such as the US and Russia, writes Clyde Russell
Markets
6 days ago

Zero bidders for debt-stricken Air India as deadline closes

Aviation analysts say there is little chance of a successful bid unless the government changes the terms of the sale
Companies
13 days ago

AirAsia takes a knock as Indian police file corruption charges

The case is a fresh blow to the airline’s embattled leader who supported Malaysia’s former prime minister
Companies
13 days ago

The future of Africa is powered by the sun

The notion that ‘low cost’ and ‘low carbon’ technologies are mutually exclusive is simply not true, writes Dominic Wills
Opinion
1 month ago

Narendra Modi’s attempts to flog Air India stall at takeoff

The government wants to sell a 76% stake in the 86-year-old airline and offload $5.1bn of its debt in one of India’s biggest divestments
Companies
1 month ago

