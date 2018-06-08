RANKING THE ANALYSTS: Locals hold on to their top places

Local institutional brokers continue to hold their own against the heavyweight international players in the Financial Mail’s Ranking the Analysts survey. A clear feature of this year’s results is the consistency of firms and analysts at the top of the many ranking categories compared to last year.

The survey findings come at a time when the equity market is upbeat because the country’s new political leadership has ignited renewed international interest in SA as an investment destination. However, the local market is also grappling with new regulatory requirements in Europe, the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID ll), that have forced many local players to change their business models. There is also a real fear that MiFID, which became effective in Europe and the UK on January 1, might result in further barriers to transformation within SA’s investment research sector — which remains predominantly white and male after nearly 25 years of democracy.

Standard Bank/SBG Securities heads the overall rankings for the third consecutive year, firmly establishing itself as SA’s top research firm.

RMB Morgan Stanley, the joint venture between Rand Merchant Bank and US firm Morgan Stanley, maintains second place, also for the third year in a row. Deutsche Securities and UBS SA maintain their third and fourth rankings while JPMorgan moves up to fifth, from sixth last year.

Macquarie also moves up, from seventh to sixth, while Renaissance Capital jumps from ninth to seventh and HSBC Securities improves from 10th to eighth. Avior Capital Markets and Citigroup Global Markets are ranked ninth and 10th.

Individual analysts in the main categories maintained their top rankings: David Ferguson of Rencap in media, a category that has grown in importance because of the size of Naspers; Stephan Potgieter (UBS) in banks and Sean Holmes (Deutsche) in general retailers.

Walter de Wet, who moved to Nedgroup Securities from Standard Bank/SBG Securities in November, takes top spot in fixed interest securities while Macquarie’s Rowan Goeller is the top-rated analyst for diversified industrials.

Of the 40 research categories this year, 15 have new top-ranked analysts.