Schroder’s share price unchanged after meeting 5.5% dividend target

On Tuesday, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) said net income growth and portfolio upliftment led to a 157% growth in profit in the six months to end-March.

It also announced 4.9% growth in net asset value in the period, but its results failed to move its share price on the JSE.

Schroder met a 5.5% dividend target on an annualised basis, declaring a 1.85 euro cents per share distribution for the end of the quarter.

The company, which is also listed on the London Stock Exchange, said net asset value grew to €187.1m or 139.9c per share, with the company acquiring a Netherlands-based data centre and office premises during the period.

The value of the company’s portfolio of 10 assets stood €237.3m at the end of March, representing 9.5% increase on the combined purchase price, and a 2.8% growth for the six months.

The company is currently eyeing additional acquisitions, to be funded through the sale of its Casino supermarkets, which should provide investment capacity of between €45m and €50m, the company said in the statement.

The company’s target markets in Europe were benefiting from a broad-based economic recovery, with rental growth returning to most parts of the market and development activity relatively subdued, the company said.

"Our portfolio of assets across winning cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Frankfurt and Paris continues to benefit from improving occupational demand and strong investment markets. Combined with the active asset management initiatives that we have been driving, this has generated positive performance," said Schroder’s investment manager Jeff O’Dwyer.

At 10.30am Schroder’s share price was unchanged at R20, having risen 10.56% in 2018, compared to the South African listed property index’s 21.31% decline.

Schroder’s share price had risen 1.64% in London to 62.10 pence.