Takeda Pharma investors fight ‘irrational’ $62bn Shire acquisition

Tokyo — A group of Takeda Pharmaceutical shareholders is trying to build support to block the $62bn acquisition of London-listed Shire at an extraordinary general meeting, a leading member of the group said on Monday.

Takeda will hold the shareholder meeting later in 2018 or early in 2019 to approve an issue of new stock to help fund the Shire deal, making it a de facto vote on the deal itself.

The 130-member group formed by former Takeda employees holds 1% of the drug maker’s shares and needs to secure a third of shareholder votes.

It is "working steadily to increase support" for blocking the deal among domestic retail investors and overseas institutional investors who own 25% and 35% of Takeda shares respectively, the person said on condition of anonymity.

The group includes members of the founding Takeda family, medical journal Nikkan Yakugyo reported in May. The family owns about 10% of Takeda shares, people familiar with the matter said.

In 2017, the same group attempted to prevent the appointment of outgoing chairman Yasuchika Hasegawa to an advisory position at the firm. Although the proposal was defeated at the company’s annual general meeting, it gained 30.5% of votes.

The group has a proposal at June’s annual general meeting too, arguing that deals worth more than ¥1-trillion should be put to a shareholder vote. It does not expect that proposal to pass either, but hopes it will help draw attention to "what an irrational deal" the Shire transaction is, the people said.

The group says Takeda is taking on too much risk as Shire’s haemophilia franchise is threatened by Roche’s new haemophilia drug, Hemlibra.

Takeda CE Christophe Weber has expressed confidence shareholders will vote in favour of the deal.

Shares at the drug maker have fallen more than 20% since it first said it was considering bidding for Shire.

