SA’s patent system is failing to encourage innovation

While 6,131 patents for the A61K category were granted to foreign entities over the 10-year period, only 91 patents were granted to South African individuals and entities. Of the 91 patents, 34 were granted to universities and 25 to companies. This vividly illustrates the stark inequality in one of the world’s most lucrative patenting industries — pharmaceuticals.

We also focused on patents related to mining, business methods, security, explosives, and pharmaceutical products. This involved a judgment call; given the limited data, a patent might have appeared from the title, for example, to be related to both mining and explosives.

One of the reasons we considered specific industries is because of the perception that SA may be a world leader in industries such as mining. However, of the 4,064 patents identified as South African patents, only 290, or 7.13%, were identified as mining patents.

Identifiable mining patents are concerned with extraction rather than exploration or beneficiation. This may be a limitation of the patent data captured by the current system, or it may indicate a mining industry focused on reducing operating margins on existing operations rather than exploration or moving up the value chain.

Of course, to the extent that there is innovation in SA, it does not mean the nature and extent of patent protection in SA provides the necessary incentive to innovate. Given the relatively small market for such innovation, it is expected that patentees are focused on securing protection in more lucrative markets, such as the US and Europe. But the data show that this is simply not the case.

In the paper, we broke down the South African patents granted in the five main fields of industry into the six categories of patentees previously identified. Despite their strong performance in securing patent protection, individuals did not fare well in respect of the five identified innovation-rich industries. They did poorly in mining and pharmaceutical products.

In the pharmaceutical sector, which accounts for a large number of patents overall, South African innovators fared badly. Of the 49 pharmaceutical patents obtained, almost 45% were granted to universities.

Before granting a patent, South African authorities do not check to see whether an application complies with the patentability criteria set out in the Patents Act.

As a result of this depository system, and the general lack of publicly available information, we were left with few options to assess the quality of patents. The best way to assess the value of a patent is to discover how much money it earns when it is licensed. But this data is not publicly recorded. And given little or no public mention of licensed South African patents, this might reflect a lack of any significant licences.

So we tried another way to assess the value of patents, which led to our third question: whether — and if so which — South African patentees are obtaining protection abroad.

Just over a third of the South African inventions in the data set have been patented in jurisdictions abroad. While companies hold the largest number of South African patents that have also been granted in other countries, publicly funded research organisations and universities are the most likely to patent abroad.