Takeda joins pharma giants with $62bn Shire deal

To help fund the cash portion of the deal, Takeda said it has secured a bridge loan facility of $31bn with JPMorgan Chase, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and MUFG Bank, among others. Shire shares rose as much as 5.7% early on Tuesday in London, while Takeda rose 4% in Tokyo before the deal was announced.

The bridge loan will be refinanced with a combination of long-term and hybrid debt, as well as cash, Weber said. The company could also consider issuing shares, he added.

With few late-stage experimental drugs in its own pipeline, Takeda needs lucrative new therapies. A Shire takeover brings Takeda treatments for rare diseases such as haemophilia — a field that’s luring a growing number of drug makers that can charge more for unique life-saving drugs than for routine treatment.

The deal increases Takeda’s exposure to the US, the world’s biggest pharmaceutical market. Shire, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, gets more than two-thirds of its revenue from North America. Takeda generates only 30% of its sales from the region.

Takeda had raised its bids over a six-week chase and agreed on a 60% premium to Shire’s closing price on March 27, before Takeda disclosed its interest. The agreement offers $30.33 in cash and either 0.839 new Takeda shares or 1.678 Takeda American depositary receipts.

The companies indicated in late April they had reached a preliminary deal valued at $64bn, based on a stronger exchange rate for the pound at the time.

Takeda’s financial advisers included Evercore, JPMorgan Chase and Nomura Holdings, while Shire received financial advice from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group.

While the deal would boost Takeda’s earnings potential, it also comes with risks. Japanese investors have worried about the hefty debt.

S&P Global Ratings placed Takeda on a watch and warned it may lower the company’s ratings by up to two notches, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moody’s Investors Service warning last month that Takeda could face a multiple-step credit downgrade due to a "spike in leverage".

Takeda said the deal will save about $600m in duplicated research and development costs. The company expects $1.4bn in overall savings by the third year.

"The cost synergies seem to be much bigger than expected in the next three years," Credit Suisse analyst Fumiyoshi Sakai said.

Bigger Rival

Takeda, which has seen its market value slide to $34bn since announcing its interest, is taking over a much bigger rival. Shire’s shares have soared 31%, giving the company a market capitalisation of about $50bn.

A completed deal would dwarf SoftBank Group’s $40bn purchase of Sprint in 2013, which ranked as the biggest takeover by a Japanese company. Takeda’s largest previous purchase was a $13.7bn takeover of Nycomed in 2011. Last year, the company expanded its footprint in the US oncology market with the $4.7bn purchase of Ariad Pharmaceuticals.

Takeda said it would maintain its headquarters in Japan and would evaluate consolidating Shire’s operations into Takeda’s in the Boston area, Switzerland and Singapore.

The company expects it may reduce the combined workforce by 6% to 7% in the three years after the takeover, it said.

Bloomberg